Virginia's SNAP emergency allotments continue again this month for eligible households

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has released emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households again this month.

Benefits were automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday, September 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person $706

Officials say SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits should contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp to access account information.

For more information on SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, click here.