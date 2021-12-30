Watch
News

Actions

Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies to start dispensing COVID-19 medication Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Pills
Pills
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:58:49-05

VIRGINIA - Through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin selling Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will receive limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication that is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

The pharmacies will begin distributing the prescriptions starting the last week of December.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available.

You can find out which stores have the medication via their store locator here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign