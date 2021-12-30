Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies to start dispensing COVID-19 medication Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin selling Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will receive limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication that is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

The pharmacies will begin distributing the prescriptions starting the last week of December.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available.