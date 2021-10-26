Walmart recalls Room Spray due to rare and dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Walmart is recalling nearly four thousand bottles of “Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones” in six different scents due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have conducted tests on a version of the product and determined that it contained dangerous bacteria.

Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, was found in the product.

A cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S. have been investigated by the CDC. The cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia. There were two deaths among the cases and one of them was a child fatality.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. Walmart has stopped sale of the product.

“Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy,” is printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle.

If your product has a scent and/or product number listed below, return it immediately.

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled product immmediately and double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund.

Customers who return the spray will receive a $20 Walmart gift card.