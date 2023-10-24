WATCH: Dashcam video shows chase after abduction in Shelby Township; 1 arrested

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 24-year-old man was abducted in Shelby Township Monday evening, triggering a police chase that ended in a crash in Sterling Heights, authorities said.

The chase went through Clinton Township and ended after four suspects crashed near 15 Mile Road and Maple Lane, east of Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

A motive is unknown at this time, but police say the incident was not random.

Abduction in Shelby Township leads to police chase, 3 in custody

"On October 23, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM, our department was notified of a kidnapping that occurred in the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness, located at 14843 Lakeside Blvd. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 24-year-old male was kidnapped by four armed males in the parking lot. This does not appear to be a random act," Shelby Township Police Department said.

"The Sterling Heights Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle near 15 Mile/Dodge Park. After a short police chase, the suspect’s vehicle crashed, and one of the suspects was arrested."

Abduction in Shelby Township leads to police chase, 3 in custody

The 24-year-old victim was found tied up inside the SUV and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A suspect was arrested on the scene and is currently being housed at the Macomb County Jail. Police are currently looking for the three additional suspects who fled the scene.

Police confirm a loaded rifle was found inside the vehicle.

Officers from all three municipalities responded to the incident and the Shelby Township Police Department will lead the investigation.

7 Action News is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they come in.