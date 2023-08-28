HAMPTON, Va. - Early Sunday morning, unknown individuals illegally accessed and operated buses that Huntington Ingalls Industries, through its Newport News Shipbuilding division, contracts for use, according to Todd Corrillo, spokesperson for HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division.

When not in use, NNS parks these buses at The Offices at Net Center, located at 5200 W. Mercury Boulevard.

On August 27, at around 1:58 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to the Net Center in reference to a large group of individuals and vehicles driving recklessly in the parking lot.

On site security advised officers that individuals were climbing onto school buses contracted by the Newport News Shipyard.

A video anonymously shared with News 3 shows several buses being driven in circles around a light pole in the The Offices at Net Center parking lot.

WATCH: Newport News Shipyard buses stolen, taken on joy ride

After officers arrived on scene, the crowd began to disperse, police explained. Several buses were located vandalized with the engines started and one bus had been driven into a ditch.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in connection to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)-727-6111 or submit a tip using p3tips.com to provide information anonymously and be eligible for a reward up to $1500.