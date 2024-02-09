UPDATE (7:58 p.m.): Northbound I-75 at Pine Ridge Road reopened after being closed for nearly five hours, but the southbound lanes would be closed indefinitely, according to the FAA.

Late Friday night, Fox also learned the final broadcasts from the pilot as the plane was going down hours earlier. "Lost both engines. Emergency. I'm making an emergency landing," the pilot radioed in.

The air traffic recording shows the tower at the Naples airport cleared a runway right away, but it was not enough.

"Yeah, we're clear to land but we're not going to make the runway," the pilot said. "We've lost both engines."

The NTSB reports the Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two cars were also involved in the crash.

The flight originated from the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

An NTSB investigator arrived to the crash site on Friday afternoon with more heading to the area on Saturday.

"They will document the scene and examine the aircraft," the spokesperson told Fox 4. "The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation."

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days with a full report between 12-24 months.

UPDATE (6 p.m.): Fox 4 has learned three people escaped the wreckage of a private jet crash that occurred just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in the plane crash. The Naples Airport confirms there were a total of five passengers on board.

CCSO says I-75 is closed from Pine Ridge Road to Golden Gate Parkway. Fox 4 is told to expect the closure through Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: A plane has crashed on I-75 near Pine Ridge Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the private jet crashed into a car while trying to land. The status of the individual(s) in that vehicle is unknown at this time.

According to the FAA, five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 (CL60) jet. It crashed on I-75 near Naples around 3:10 p.m.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive (FXE) Airport at 9:35 a.m. and arrived at the Ohio State University Airport (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio at 11:57 a.m. It then left Ohio at 1:02 p.m. and was expected to arrive at the Naples Airport (APF) at 3:12 p.m.

The Naples Airport told Fox 4 the plane reported engine failure.

FlightAware also shows the plane is a twin jet. The owner reported on its website is East Shore Aviation LLC.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

Fox 4 has multiple crews heading to the scene and will bring you the latest.