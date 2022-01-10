What split General Assembly means for Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. — Things will look much different at the Virginia State Capitol when the General Assembly session begins Wednesday.

Republicans are flying high after winning the races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The GOP also won slim control of the House of Delegates, which means they will control two of the three levers of state government.

However, Democrats still hold a narrow edge in the Virginia Senate, so there will be a split General Assembly.

As a result, in order to get bills to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, members of both parties will have to sign off as bills have to pass out of both chambers.

“I've seen some bills, for example, repealing what Democrats passed on gun rights. That's not going happen because the Democrats in the Senate are not going to go along with it,” Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for WTVR CBS 6, said. “For Governor Youngkin, to get his agenda done on say taxes or education, is going to find out he's going to have to work in part with the Democrats in order to pass legislation.”

Holsworth said he expect the sessions to resemble the starts of the Warner, Kaine or McAuliffe administrations since they took office under a split General Assembly.