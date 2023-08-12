Who is Naseem Roulack? Inmate who escaped St. Mary's was being treated for seizures, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As the ground and air search for a Greensville Correctional Center inmate known as Lil Nas escaped from hospital in Henrico County early Saturday was suspended, we're learning more about his extensive criminal background and why he was at the hospital.

Naseem Roulack escaped two prison security officers at St. Mary’s Hospital on Bremo Road, officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) said.

Virginia Department of Corrections Naseem Isaiah Roulack

Troopers said he "left the hospital on foot" at 5:42 a.m. and was last seen "casually walking" on Franklin Street in the Near West End.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that an elderly man’s home was broken into on Wythe not far from the hospital.

The man was unaware of the break-in, but discovered his car keys, credit cards and wallet along with cash were taken. Some of his clothes were also missing, according to sources.

However, those sources said that even though the keys were missing, the car was not stolen.

Sources also told Burkett that dogs stopped tracking at Grove and Commonwealth in the Near West End.

The Woodbridge native is serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, according to VDOC officials. The 21-year-old has an extensive criminal background in the Woodbridge area, according to court records.

He was taken from Greensville Correctional Center to St. Mary's Hospitlal for medical treatment last week, according to VDOC officials.

Roulack was supposed to be receiving care for seizures on the sixth floor, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Manhunt Continues

The hospital was placed on lockdown at 7 a.m. and Henrico Police, Virginia State Police and officials with the VDOC began searching for Roulack.

"At this time we have no reason to believe he was armed. However, he is serving time for malicious wounding," Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. "Of course we ask everyone not to approach him. But if they do see someone fitting his description, please contact police."

Roulack is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head, according to state police. He was also carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder, according to troopers.

WTVR

Officials: Inmate goes by Lil Nas and has 4 tattoos

"Police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital," Geller said. "Those items were found in the street and a yard within walking distance of the hospital."

Officials initially said Roulack was wearing a white gown, white socks and no shoes when he was last seen leaving a hospital bathroom. However, they said sightings called into police have led to the updated description.

Authorities described Roulack as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, troopers said the 21-year-old who goes by the alias of Lil Nas has four tattoos. He has "Cut Throat" on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says "RIP ish." He also has a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness" as well as one on his chest that reads “Marie.”

Law enforcement expert: Flex cuffs 'not meant for anything long term'

An internal investigation is underway as to how Roulack was able to get away from two correction officers assigned to his bedside.

Miles Turner of Law Enforcement Consulting, LLC, said one of two things could have happened based on his decades of experience.

"Either there’s an inside job. In other words, somebody with corrections is helping him, which has happened before in the country,” Turner said. “The other is just somebody flatout not following procedure. Both correction officers walk away. Or one walks away and the other inadvertently falls asleep. Something along those lines. It’s really the only two options."

Roulack was only constrained with flex cuffs since metal shackles are not allowed to go into the MRI, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

"Flex cuffs are essentially giant zip ties,” Turner explained. “And I don't know how DOC uses them, but essentially you can make two loops that go around ankles or wrists. But they're not meant for anything long term."

Neighbor: Helicopter flying in circles

State police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack on one felony count of escape for an individual already in police custody, officials said Saturday afternoon.

State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols as well as crews in the air continued with the search, officials said.

Law enforcement is also continuing to "follow up on tips concerning" Roulack's whereabouts, troopers said.

Neighbors who live near the hospital said they were told by police to shelter in place.

"There is a helicopter flying in circles around the area, going on about 30 minutes now," a woman wrote to WTVR CBS 6 around 9:10 a.m.

Provided to WTVR

She said she received a text alert from Henrico County around 8:40 a.m. warning her that police were looking for a man near the hospital.

If you see Roulack, do not approach him, officials warned, call 911. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is also asked to call 911 or dial #77 on a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

