Wife of man killed by Virginia Beach officer gets 6 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a 2022 traffic stop that ended with Virginia Beach police shooting and killing her husband.

The sentencing comes after Jacqueline Ortiz was convicted of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony receiving stolen property, possessing a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest-fleeing, and possessing a firearm after domestic violence conviction charges.

Jacqueline Ortiz faced a bench trial on Tuesday, Jun 27, where she was found guilty.

Wife of man shot & killed by Virginia Beach officer faces judge, case set for trial

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Ortiz was sentenced to 6 years total for her involvement.

It started with a Dec. 1, 2022, traffic stop when a Virginia Beach police officer got a hit on a stolen vehicle from an automatic license plate reader.

FILE Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial, June 2022.

When the officer pulled up behind the vehicle, Ortiz and her husband, DeShawn Whitaker, 28, tried to run off. Ortiz-Whitaker tried to run, too, but she was tackled to the ground.

Bodycam and dashcam video show Whitaker returning and pointing a gun at the officer. The officer opens fire, hitting and killing Whitaker.

Ortiz initially claimed she didn't have a gun, but body camera video appeared to have shown a gun on her.

In the bench trial, prosecutors recounted the alleged events of the day, adding that in interviews with a detective, Ortiz admitted to running from the police because she knew their car was stolen and that she had a gun that she shouldn't have had.

The defense claimed when the VBPD officer shot Whitaker, Ortiz-Whitaker had the opportunity to shoot the officer, but didn't.