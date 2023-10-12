Watch Now
News

Actions

Wife of man killed by Virginia Beach officer gets 6 years in prison

Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial
FILE
Wife of man shot &amp; killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial, June 2022.
Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial
Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial
Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:53:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in a 2022 traffic stop that ended with Virginia Beach police shooting and killing her husband.

The sentencing comes after Jacqueline Ortiz was convicted of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony receiving stolen property, possessing a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest-fleeing, and possessing a firearm after domestic violence conviction charges.

Jacqueline Ortiz faced a bench trial on Tuesday, Jun 27, where she was found guilty.

Wife of man shot & killed by Virginia Beach officer faces judge, case set for trial

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Ortiz was sentenced to 6 years total for her involvement.

It started with a Dec. 1, 2022, traffic stop when a Virginia Beach police officer got a hit on a stolen vehicle from an automatic license plate reader.

Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial
Wife of man shot & killed by VBPD officer faces judge in first day of trial, June 2022.

When the officer pulled up behind the vehicle, Ortiz and her husband, DeShawn Whitaker, 28, tried to run off. Ortiz-Whitaker tried to run, too, but she was tackled to the ground.

Bodycam and dashcam video show Whitaker returning and pointing a gun at the officer. The officer opens fire, hitting and killing Whitaker.

Ortiz initially claimed she didn't have a gun, but body camera video appeared to have shown a gun on her.

In the bench trial, prosecutors recounted the alleged events of the day, adding that in interviews with a detective, Ortiz admitted to running from the police because she knew their car was stolen and that she had a gun that she shouldn't have had.

The defense claimed when the VBPD officer shot Whitaker, Ortiz-Whitaker had the opportunity to shoot the officer, but didn't.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV