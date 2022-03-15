Wife of man shot to death by Richmond Police still missing a week later

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The wife of a man who was fatally shot by Richmond Police has been missing for a week, leaving her family and friends concerned for her well-being.

Those close to Tracy Epps describe her as a devoted grandmother, whose last known address was at a West End hotel. Crime Insider sources said that video surveillance from the 56-year-old woman's hotel gave detectives evidence that raises questions about her well-being.

Tracy's husband, 58-year-old Lester Carlton "LC" Epps, was killed by officers on the night of March 6 at a home in the Fulton area after they claim he was pointing a gun at them and refused to put it down when told.

Crime Insider sources said detectives believe they found footage of LC prior to the deadly shooting. In this footage, he is said to be seen wheeling a luggage cart in the parking lot of the hotel where Tracy was staying.

Tracy hasn't been seen since.

"I've reached out to her on Facebook, I've called. I've reached out on text and haven't heard back," Elizabeth Pullin, a longtime friend of Tracy's, said.

She said that Tracy not reaching out to any of her friends is out of character and she is praying that Tracy is okay.

"She worked very hard," Pullin said. "Worked for Owens & Minor for years. She'd come and see me all the time. She was very independent. We don't want to stop looking. We just want her found."

Henrico Police detectives are working with Richmond detectives, along with Tracy's family in this missing person case.