Williamsburg Police looking for 2 people accused of making over $3K in purchases with stolen credit cards

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg Police are looking for two people who they say used stolen credit cards at different stores throughout the area of the 400 block of West Francis Street on April 9.

Police say the suspects made purchases totaling more than $3,000 and changed their clothes and appearance for each store.

Authorities describe the female suspect as Hispanic and having long brown hair. They say she wears bracelets and carries a brown and beige Neverfull MM Louis Vuitton purse. She may be about 5'8" tall and has a lighter skin complexion than the male suspect, according to officials.

Police say the male suspect, also Hispanic, has salt and pepper-colored hair and is heavier set. He reportedly does not speak with any accent and has a cellphone wallet. Officials say he has a darker complexion than the female suspect.

According to police, the two may possibly be driving an older model black Mercedes SUV, M class with no front license plates.

Williamsburg Police Department

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this larceny or the identity of these suspects, you are asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or contact the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

