Woman arrested after police chase ends in crash in Currituck County

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A woman was arrested after a police chase over the Virginia-North Carolina border ended in a crash in Moyock.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies took over a chase involving a stolen vehicle after the vehicle's driver passed into Currituck County from Chesapeake. The driver had allegedly fled from multiple agencies in Virginia before entering North Carolina.

Deputies followed the stolen vehicle for approximately three miles before the driver, Ciera Scott, crashed the vehicle into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Road and NC 168. Scott then exited the vehicle wielding a knife at the deputies; she was tased and arrested.

Scott is currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without an operator's license and assault with a deadly weapon. She was also processed for felony charges out of Chesapeake.

"We are thankful for the positive ending and the partnership with the Chesapeake Police Department," the sheriff's office said in a statement.