Woman dies after serious crash on Terminal Blvd. in Norfolk

WPIX
Police
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:51:11-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a serious crash that left one woman dead.

Police say they are currently investigating a serious crash on Terminal Blvd near Diven Street.

A woman has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the eastbound traffic lanes on Terminal Boulevard are closed while police investigate. Police ask everyone to please avoid the area at this time.

