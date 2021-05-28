Woman hospitalized after being shot while in Hampton home, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a woman was shot in her home early Friday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 2:47 a.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Chamberlain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was shot by an unknown person while she was in her home, police said. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

