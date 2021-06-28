Woman injured in Virginia Beach hit-and-run crash, police searching for suspect vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach June 15, and the Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for the driver responsible.

According to police, the victim was riding her bicycle through the intersection at 22nd and Atlantic Avenue when a burgundy Jeep struck her, then sped off without stopping.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released with a concussion.

Police said the vehicle shown above was captured on city cameras, and the tag number came back as another make and model that is not the vehicle pictured.

If you have any information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.