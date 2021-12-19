Watch
Woman killed in Hampton shooting, police investigating as homicide

Hampton Police Division
Posted at 6:22 AM, Dec 19, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help identifying the person or people responsible for a Sunday morning fatal shooting.

According to police, at about 4:02 a.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of West Country Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said the victim was outside to the rear of a multi-tenant residence when she was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. There is currently no suspect information.

If you can help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

