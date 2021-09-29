Woman seriously injured following shooting in Norfolk on Rockingham Street

NORFOLK, Va. - A shooting in Norfolk left a woman seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they received a call around 1:10 p.mm., for a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Rockingham Street.
According to officials, a woman was taken by car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a developing story.
