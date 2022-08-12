Worker pinned on roof by downed tree rescued by Chesapeake Firefighters

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Firefighters rescued a roof worker that was pinned by a downed tree Thursday morning.

According to the department's Facebook page, crews performed a complex technical rescue.

A downed tree shifted onto a roof worker pinning him down, officials say. The rescue was led by the technical rescue team.

The call came in at 10:51 a.m., and crews responded to the 1200 block of Hawthorne Dr in the Indian River section of the city.

Crews were able to safely remove the man from being trapped under the tree. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

