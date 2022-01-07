Watch

Kazakhstan’s president gives shoot-to-kill order as violent protests escalate

Vladimir Tretyakov/AP
A police car on fire as riot police prepare to stop protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Demonstrators denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas have clashed with police in Kazakhstan's largest city and held protests in about a dozen other cities in the country. Local news reports said police dispersed a demonstration of about a thousand people Tuesday night in Almaty and that some demonstrators were detained.
Kazakhstan protests
MOSCOW — Kazakhstan’s president has authorized security forces to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, whom he called “terrorists.”

In a televised address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev referred to those involved in the turmoil as “terrorists” and “bandits.”

His move Friday opens the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters were killed in demonstrations, and at least 12 police officers were killed. According to The Associated Press, one of the police officers killed was beheaded.

Also on Thursday, Tokayev called on reinforcements from Russian security forces.

The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel but quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent with authoritarian rule.

It is unclear how peaceful protests descended into violence.

It's the worst street protests the Central Asian nation has experienced since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago.

