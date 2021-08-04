Newsy overview of the COVID-19 data

I know we've talked a lot about new restrictions and rising cases but let's take a step back and focus on the data.

A chart of new COVID cases in the U.S. since the beginning of the years shows that cases have jumped sharply over the last few weeks, but we're still nowhere close to where we were in January.

Although the CDC says the recent surge is higher than our peak last Summer.

And while some people who have been vaccinated have tested positive for the virus, it's extremely rare.

More than 99 percent of people who have been been vaccinated have not tested positive for COVID.

Breakthrough cases have impacted less than 0.1 percent of the population and even fewer have been hospitalized or died.

To put that into perspective, you're more likely to get struck by lightning at some point in your life than you are to get seriously ill because of COVID if you're vaccinated.