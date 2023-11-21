Watch Now
News 3's 2023 Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need

Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 21, 2023
With the holiday season in full swing, it's time again for News 3's Holiday Helpers fundraising campaign.

Starting Wedneday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Dec. 15, we're collecting money and toy donations to help families living in local shelters.

Everything you donate will help For Kids Virginia put smiles on faces this season.

You can donate at the link below:

And drop off toy donations at the following locations:

  • All Southern Bank locations
  • The Shops at Hilltop: Taste, Pig Tails & Crew Cuts, Shore Gallery
  • All Cinema Cafe locations
  • ForKidsVA
