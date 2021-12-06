Watch
101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II Navy veteran David Russell, 101, reads a birthday card while talking about his time aboard the USS Oklahoma and his life after the war on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Albany, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:49:17-05

HONOLULU (AP) — Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began.

The ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

David Russell of Albany, Oregon, will be among the survivors there.

The 101-year-old was a seaman first class assigned to the USS Oklahoma.

He remembers torpedoes pounding his battleship and using a rope to jump to the USS Maryland when the Oklahoma capsized.

