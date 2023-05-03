Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid named NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has won his first NBA MVP title.

Embiid beat Denver Nuggets forward and two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic, to whom he was runner-up the last two years.

Embiid was integral to the 76ers' nearly decade-long focus on long-term results, known as "the Process."

This season Embiid notched an average of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He got a dominant 73 votes for the MVP trophy.

Embiid started playing basketball in his teens in Cameroon, in Africa. He went to high school in Florida, on the recommendation of NBA player and fellow Cameroonian Luc Mbah a Moute. He played one season of college basketball in Kansas before he was drafted into the NBA.

Embiid was third overall pick of the 2014 draft, but injuries kept him from major contention for his first seasons.

He's struggled with frequent injury, and this season was no exception. He's sat out the last two games with a sprained right knee, including the first of Philadelphia's semifinal series with the Boston Celtics.

But he'll be part of Philadelphia's process for a while longer — his $196 million contract extension kicks in next year, and will take him through the 2026-27 season.

