Police hit teen with patrol car after he shot a 17-year-old

Two teens are in the hospital Wednesday after one shot the other, then led police on a chase.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers reportedly saw one 17-year-old shoot another.

THIS MORNING: A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a shooting & chase. KDPS officers saw him shoot another 17-year-old who is now in critical condition. Officers chased down the suspect, firing a shot & hit him with their cruiser. The suspect has minor injuries. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/G8V50EaA17 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 30, 2023

The victim, who is also 17 years old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KDPS says officers chased the suspect, firing one shot at him before another officer hit him with their vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody. He is currently in the hospital with minor injuries.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

Michigan State Police will start their investigation into the situation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

This story was originally published by Lauren Kummer and Chris Bovia at Scripps News Grand Rapids.

