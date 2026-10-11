Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer shot a man early Sunday morning during a response to gunshots, and the incident is now under investigation by both state and local authorities.

Officers responded to an establishment in the 4600 block of George Washington Highway at 2:09 a.m. on October 11 after hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, officers encountered a large crowd.

During the response, an officer fired their weapon, striking the man.

Officers provided medical aid at the scene until medics arrived and transported the man to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Virginia State Police will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Portsmouth Police will conduct an internal administrative review, according to department policy.

The investigation remains active, and no additional details are available at this time.