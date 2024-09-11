Trump, Harris campaigns weigh in on a potential second debate

As of now, Tuesday's presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be the only time the two candidates debate ahead of the 2024 general election.

With 2024 marking the first year that debates are being organized outside the auspices of the Commission on Presidential Debates, it's unclear what happens next. Both campaigns have expressed a willingness to meet again, but whether they actually formalize an agreement remains in question.

Following Tuesday's debate, Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon suggested Harris would debate Trump again.

"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump," she said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Quentin Fulks also suggested Trump would be ready for a second debate.

“Look, we're not in any type of negotiations for a second debate," Fulks said. "The vice president said a while ago that she'd, you know, be willing to do a second debate. I think that that's where our posture still remains tonight. We're more than happy to do a second debate in October."

Trump's campaign said it has accepted an invitation to meet on NBC News on September 25, but the Harris campaign has yet to accept such an invitation.

Getting even one debate proved challenging. The Harris campaign called on leaving the microphones turned on when candidates were not speaking. Ultimately, the microphones were only turned on when candidates were speaking.

Trump also blasted ABC News, host of Tuesday's debate, in August for unfair coverage he believes he was receiving, adding, "Why would I do the debate against Kamala Harris on that network?"

Although Harris and Trump aren't scheduled to meet again, vice presidential nominees Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are slated to debate on Oct. 1 on CBS News.