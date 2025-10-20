Trump can deploy National Guard in Portland, appeals court rules

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can deploy the National Guard in Portland.

"We conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority under 10 U.S.C. § 12406(3), which authorizes the federalization of the National Guard when 'the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States,'" the court said in its ruling.

The troops will be allowed to protect federal property amid ongoing demonstrations at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

