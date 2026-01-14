Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Noem after ICE shooting

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) formally introduced three articles of impeachment against Noem on Wednesday, alleging she obstructed Congressional oversight and withheld approved funds, violated public trust, and abused her office for personal gain.

So far, more than five dozen lawmakers have reportedly signaled support for the impeachment resolution. However, it isn't likely to advance in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Speaking alongside other Democratic lawmakers at a press conference Wednesday, Kelly accused Noem of bringing a "reign of terror" to communities across the country.

"Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing," Kelly said in a statement. "Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good."

"From Chicago to Charlotte to Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Secretary Noem is violating the Constitution while ruining—and ending—lives, and separating families," Kelly added. "It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back.”

Noem and other Trump administration officials have characterized the death of Good as an act of "self defense" by the ICE agent who shot her, alleging that Good was engaged in "domestic terrorism" by attempting to strike the agent with her car.

Local officials in Minneapolis, however, have fiercely contested that narrative. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said the federal government's decision to bar local agencies from accessing evidence has created "deep mistrust" over the federal investigation.

"If it was an FBI investigation that was done jointly with an investigation from the [Minnesota] Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, we could have some trust that there were entities and individuals at the table that were properly reviewing the evidence," Frey told NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"The ICE agent was not run over, as Trump stated," he added, urging people to watch bystander video from the incident that has circulated online.

