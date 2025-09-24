FBI seized classified records when it raided John Bolton's office, court documents show

Newly released court records show the FBI seized multiple documents labeled secret, confidential and classified from the office of John Bolton, who served as President Trump's national security adviser during his first term in office.

Court records say some of the classified documents included information about weapons of mass destruction.

Bolton has not been charged with any crime. The FBI raided his home in August of 2025 pursuant to the possible theft and unauthorized retention of classified materials.

Trump administration officials including Vice President JD Vance have said the raid was not politically motivated.

RELATED STORY | FBI raids former Trump adviser John Bolton’s home in classified documents probe

Since leaving the White House, Bolton has become a vocal critic of Trump. He clashed with the administration over the publication of his memoir, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

The Trump administration alleged that Bolton included classified information in the book and attempted to block its release.