Trump says White House UFC fight will take place on his 80th birthday

President Donald Trump announced a widely anticipated UFC fight will take place at the White House on his 80th birthday.

"On June 14, next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds," the president said on Sunday.

Besides falling on President Trump's birthday, the event is set to coincide with a celebration of America's 250th anniversary. It will be held on the White House's South Lawn.

Weigh-ins would take place at the Lincoln Memorial, UFC CEO Dana White said. Trump has said earlier he wanted a live audience of some 20,000 people for the event.

Other details about the fight have not yet been announced. Matchups for the fight are set to be booked starting in 2026.

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in participating in the June event.

"I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card," White said at a recent press conference. “But nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House."