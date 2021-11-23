Officers deliver Thanksgiving meal boxes to more than 350 families: 'Police officers care'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

The Henrico County Police Athletic League delivered Thanksgiving meal boxes to more than 350 families Saturday.

“It’s all about giving back,” Kenneth L. Ragland, a retired sergeant with Henrico Police said. “The Henrico PAL program is all about kids, cops and communities. And this is our opportunity to demonstrate to the community that police officers care about their well-being.”

The league's 15th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway has given away more than 3,100 turkeys since 2007.

The league also offers year-round sports programs, after-school education programs and summer camps.

