Suffolk art students to paint downtown area for holidays

SUFFOLK, Va. - Talented Suffolk art students will use their skills to paint and decorate storefront windows in the Downtown area to give a more festive look to the area.

On Tuesday and Thursday, over 118 art students from elementary through high school will put their painting skills to use to bring holiday cheer to businesses.

This year’s event includes the largest number of participating students and the largest number of participating businesses.

Participating businesses include Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of America, The Mod Olive, Haven & Hull, The Suffolk Peanut Center (Planter’s Store), Embroidery, Etc., Nutrition Ignition, Chop Shop, Wall Street Café, the building at the corner of West Washington Street and Saratoga Street owned by Cross Realty, Mad Batter Bakery, High Tide Restaurant, and Brandon House Furniture.

Participating schools include Kilby Shores Elementary School – the very first participants when the program started twenty years ago, Elephant’s Fork Elementary School, Southwestern Elementary School, and Oakland Elementary School. Also participating are John Yeates Middle School, John F. Kennedy Middle School, Forest Glen Middle School, Lakeland High School, King’s Fork High School, and Nansemond River High School.

The theme this year is 'Home for the Holidays' and comes just in time for the holiday parade on Saturday.

For the students' hard work, on Thursday they will be treated to a luncheon.

