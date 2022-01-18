Virginia Beach bakery to be featured on Man v. Food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A bakery at the Oceanfront will be featured on the popular show, Man V. Food.

The show airs on the Cooking Channel and Casey Webb takes viewers on food adventures around the country. He looks for delicious dishes and exciting eating challenges.

On January 18, May's Parlor, an artisan bakery at the Oceanfront, will be featured. The business posted on Instagram saying they have been waiting a year to tell everyone and for the episode to air.

They will be whipping up some "tasty treats" on the show that airs at 9 p.m.

If you want to stop by and experience their delicious food for yourself they are open Tuesday - Saturday on Pacific Avenue.