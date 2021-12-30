Virginia Peninsula Foodbank receives check thanks to food drive donations

Three local Foodbanks are starting off the new year in better shape to help out our community.

This is in part, due to the Feed the Need food drives that News 3 organized and that people like you donated to.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon went to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton to be there as checks were presented on Thursday.

The check was over $8,000 and was given to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. This represented just a third of the donations raised in the recent food drives.

Foodbank managers said that on the Peninsula alone, one in seven people struggles with hunger every day.

But with every dollar donated, the Foodbank can buy four meals.

Between the Feed the Need food drives in both May and November, more than $25,000 was donated to three food banks, the Peninsula one as well as the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Foodbank of the Albemarle.

Karen Joyner, the CEO of the Peninsula Foodbank said the timing is ideal, “because our food donations are down from some of our grocery partners, we’re having to purchase more and more food, so to have the funds to purchase food is vitally important for us to be able to provide for our community.”

This was all made possible by you and your generous donations. The community and the foodbank, working together, to help families start off the New Year right.

