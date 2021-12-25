2-day hiring event to help job seekers interested in working for the City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Are you looking for a career that makes a difference? Consider working for the City of Norfolk.

The city is looking to hire with a two-day hiring event to help job seekers complete the process.

From 1-5 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at Titustown Recreation Center, located 7545 Diven Street, and Tuesday, December 28 at Southside Aquatics Center, located 1750 Campostella Road, interested applicants can meet with members of the Compensation & Staffing Team, learn more about open positions and receive help with the online application process.

The City of Norfolk offers competitive wages and strong retirement packages, excellent health benefits including wellness programs and a diverse and welcoming workforce, which is why it was chosen as a 2021 Best Place to Work in Local Government by Emerging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).

The City of Norfolk is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is inclusive of all persons. Employment with the City is not limited by race, ethnicity, class, sex, gender, gender identity, transgender status, marital status, age, sexuality, pregnancy, disability, medical condition, education, spiritual beliefs, creed, culture, tribal affiliations, national origin, political beliefs and/or veteran status.

City of Norfolk

