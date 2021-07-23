Virginia Rent Relief Program can help tenants after eviction moratorium ends

RICHMOND, Va. - A Richmond non-profit is looking to help thousands of Virginians who may be on the verge of being evicted by the end of July through a new rent relief program.

Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation Richmond have launched the Virginia Rent Relief Program, allowing anyone in Virginia facing impacts from the pandemic to get assistance from the state to help pay any past rent up to 12 months and three months forward.

Leaders with the non-profit said they have received millions of dollars in funding for the program, and plan on helping over 2,000 Virginians between now and the end of the year.

To qualify, you must have a valid lease and proof of a landlord-tenant relationship. Leaders with the non-profit said it's crucial that those facing eviction learn about this opportunity.

"So if there are any landlords out there that think that their tenants could benefit from the program, please, we encourage you to have your tenants to reach out to us or the landlords can reach out to us theirselves to apply on behalf of their tenant," said Cierra Mays, Housing Program Manager at Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation.

The non-profit said they hope to average about 370 applications each month until the end of the year.

"I believe right now Virginia kind of has a high eviction rate. So, we're trying to get that down," Mays added. "And so that is why we, the state, is administering this program specifically for Virginia residents, because a lot of us have recovered from COVID-19 pandemic, but there are a lot of Virginia residents that aren't,that haven't recovered, and they're still facing financial hardships."

They're currently accepting walk-ins, as well as online appointments. Click here to learn more.