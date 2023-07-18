Rep. Boebert out-fundraised by Democratic challenger Frisch

If the fundraising battle in one of 2022's most hotly contested congressional districts is any indication, Democrats are seeing an opportunity in Colorado's third district.

In recent fundraising figures, Democrat Adam Frisch is leading Republican Lauren Boebert in a rematch of a race that came down to 546 votes last November. While Boebert was widely expected to win the race, few predicted the race would be so close.

The race was among the last to be called as Republicans failed to take the significant majority they had predicted. The GOP picked up nine seats in the election, far below their expectations. The margin was just enough, however, to give Republicans the majority in the House, allowing Kevin McCarthy to become speaker.

Boebert's campaign has garnered $1.4 million from donors for her 2024 bid. Frisch has raised over $4.3 million in contributions to date, the Federal Elections Commission reports.

Frisch's campaign is also better financed going into early fundraising. He has nearly $2.5 million cash on hand; Boebert has about $1.4 million.

SEE MORE: No Labels Town Hall: Today's political parties 'have not delivered'

The situation is very different for the two candidates compared to last year, when Boebert garnered over $1 million more than Frisch in her reelection bid in 2022.

Frisch started to turn his fortunes around after making the race too close to call for weeks. He out-fundraised Boebert from the day after Election Day through the end of 2022, according to Federal Elections Commission data.

Boebert gained notoriety during her first term in the U.S. House. She was among some Republicans who rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election. She also spread several falsehoods about the presidential election, including claiming that ballots were illegally sent to voters.

There has been no evidence substantiated in court to back up her claims.

According to Open Secrets, the district was the seventh-most expensive House race in the U.S. in 2022. All told, about $1.94 billion was spent on all 2022 House races combined, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com