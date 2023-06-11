Report: 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski believed to have died by suicide

Theodore 'Ted' Kaczynski, infamously known as the "Unabomber," is believed to have died by suicide, according to Associated Press' sources.

Kaczynski carried out a string of bombings over a period of almost 17 years until forensic linguistics led to his arrest in 1996. He was found in a rural cabin in Montana after evading capture for years. Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski committed 16 bombings that killed three and wounded 23 others.

On Saturday, Kaczynski, 81, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, around 12:30 a.m.

Four people familiar with the incident confirmed Kaczynski's cause of death on condition of anonymity. Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm this, according to the AP.

"For safety, security, and privacy reasons, this office does not share specifics regarding the cause of death for any inmate. We have no additional information to provide beyond this," the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Scripps News.

The official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner, and the investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

Kaczynski had been serving a life sentence and had been charged with transportation of an explosive with intent to kill or injure, mailing an explosive device with intent to kill or injure, and use of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Kaczynski’s death adds to the scrutiny of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has been under increased scrutiny since Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in 2019.

