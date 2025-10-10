Search underway for inmate who walked away from Virginia correctional facility

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Paul Bushey, 27, left a farm property at Greensville Correctional Complex in Greensville County while working, according to VADOC officials.

Bushey is described as 5'9" tall and 188 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is serving a two-year sentence for burglary, grand larceny and shoplifting.

Virginia Department of Corrections

Anyone who sees Bushey should immediately call 911. People with information about his whereabouts can call 804-305-8863. The search remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

