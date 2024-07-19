Scripps News Reports: The voices of real people, not pundits

The daily drama at the top of the presidential ticket is backdropped by the issues that will impact all our lives. For the past 10 weeks Scripps News has crisscrossed America, going inside the communities where our journalists live and work. We hosted conversations with dozens of voters, all opening up about what they think and explaining why.

We heard about jobs and wages in Salt Lake City, electric-vehicle adoption in Detroit and concerns over abortion protections in Arizona. Voters in Las Vegas told us how they want to see gun control handled. In Florida, we heard from parents and teachers about book bans in schools. And military veterans opened up to Scripps News about the issues that matter to them the most, like homelessness and VA benefits.

Voters discussed inflation, the costs of health care and housing, and their concerns for American democracy as they prepare to go to the polls in November.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News Reports: Baltimore's Bridge