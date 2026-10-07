Six Virginia school systems announce 100% accreditation for 26-27 school year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The school systems for Virginia Beach, Hampton, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News and Chesapeake all announced that they reached 100% accreditation across their schools for the 2026-27 school year.

Accreditation shows whether a school meets state requirements under Virginia's School Performance and Support Framework. The results are based on 2025-2026 data.

The framework measures student outcomes: achievement, growth, attendance, English learner progress, advanced coursework in middle school, and graduation and readiness in high school.

Based on the framework scores, 78 of 81 VBCPS schools reached Meets Expectations or higher, including 47 at the Distinguished level.

In Suffolk Public Schools, six of their schools reached Distinguished status. The previous year, only 2 Suffolk schools had reached that status.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our students, staff and parents during the past school year,” said Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent John B. Gordon III. “The increase in Distinguished schools and growth across the division demonstrate that our comprehensive school support plans are making a difference. These accomplishments deserve to be celebrated, and I commend everyone who contributed to this progress.”

VBCPS Superintendent Donald Robertson Jr. stated, "Seventy-seven of our 81 schools improved their framework scores, and every school earned Full Accreditation. At the same time, these results show that we must strengthen outcomes for students with disabilities. That work is already underway.”

Hampton City Schools had all 29 of their schools reach Fully Accredited status. Of those, 21 of them reached Distinguished status, and increase from 6 last year.

Superintendent Raymond L. Haynes shares, "These results reflect the intentional work happening every day across Hampton City Schools. To have every school fully accredited, every school meet or exceed the state's 80-point accountability benchmark, and 21 of our 29 schools earn Distinguished status is something our entire HCS community should be proud of and celebrate.”

Portsmouth Public Schools had all 19 schools fully accredited for the first time in 16 years, according to the school system. Fourteen of 19 schools scored over 80% in Virginia's framework score category.

“Achieving full accreditation is a tremendous milestone for Portsmouth Public Schools and a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our students, staff and families,” said PPS Superintendent Elie Bracy, III. “This also demonstrates what is possible when we remain focused on student success and work together toward a shared vision for excellence.”

All of Chesapeake Public Schools was fully accredited. Twenty-three schools earned the Distinguished rating up from seven last year, and only one school was designated as Needs Intensive Support.

“Chesapeake Public Schools has a strong history of academic excellence. These ratings reflect that success and the dedicated efforts of our staff, administrators, parents and community partners who work closely together to enhance instructional quality and elevate student achievement. I look forward to keeping our focus on delivering high-quality instruction that meets the needs of all learners," said Superintendent Doug Brubaker.

Newport News Public Schools were fully accredited for the second consecutive year in a row. 81%, 30 out of 37 schools, meet or exceed Virginia's academic performance expectations.

“We’re very proud of all of the work our students and staff have put in to join together in an effort to see our students graduate prepared for their next steps,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Mitchell. “All of the supports that we have in place along the way have been effective in our students succeeding academically and ultimately receiving their diplomas.”

Norfolk City Public Schools had almost all of their schools fully accredited, and seven reached Distinguished status.

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