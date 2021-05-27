ACC announces football game times, including ODU, W&M, NSU contests

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times and networks for all ACC controlled contests during the first three weeks of the 2021 football season Thursday.

Also included are the times and networks for the Thursday and Friday night contests throughout the 2021 season.

ESPN also announced its complete bowl schedule, which includes most ACC affiliated bowl games.

“It’s with great anticipation that we look forward to the 2021 ACC football season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We are so proud of the continued efforts and resiliency by our student-athletes, coaches and institutional leadership in keeping everyone healthy and safe. ACC football is once again poised for tremendous exposure this season. Our teams are playing arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in the country, which kicks off Labor Day weekend with games over five consecutive days. We appreciate our fantastic television partners that provide fans access to their favorite ACC teams. As we enter the third football season on ACC Network, we know this season will showcase our outstanding programs more than ever before.”

The ACC college football season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, when NC State plays host to USF at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. That is the first of five consecutive days of ACC football action over the Labor Day weekend.

Among the games announced today is the league’s first conference matchup of the season between North Carolina and Virginia Tech on Friday, Sept. 3, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Other Labor Day weekend marquee matchups, which were previously announced, include Miami vs. Alabama (Sept. 4, 3:30 p.m., ABC in Atlanta), Clemson vs. Georgia (Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., ABC in Charlotte), Notre Dame at Florida State (Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., ABC in Tallahassee) and Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Sept. 6, 8 p.m., ESPN in Atlanta).

The second weekend of the season features two more ACC-SEC matchups – Pitt at Tennessee (noon, ESPN) and NC State at Mississippi State (7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU). The weekend also includes a quadruple-header on ACC Network starting with Illinois at Virginia at 11 a.m., followed by Rutgers at Syracuse at 2 p.m., South Carolina State at Clemson at 5 p.m. and Jacksonville State at Florida State at 8 p.m.

Week three is highlighted by a trio of league games, including Georgia Tech at Clemson (3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN), Florida State at Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN) and Virginia at North Carolina (7:30 p.m., ACCN). In other games featuring Power 5 matchups, Miami hosts Michigan State (noon, ABC/ESPN), Virginia Tech travels to West Virginia (noon, FS1) and Duke entertains Northwestern (4 p.m., ACCN).

The ACC’s non-conference schedule continues to be the most difficult in the country. In addition to 23 games against Power 5 opponents (including Notre Dame), the ACC will play 13 non-conference games against teams ranked in the final 2020 AP Top 25 poll. All 14 teams play at least one Power 5 non-conference opponent, while nine teams – Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech – play two.

The 2021 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and feature the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division. The game will be televised by ABC with kickoff time announced at a later date.

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Friday, Sept. 10

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 11

Boston College at UMass, TBD

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 18

Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN

Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1

Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 4

ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium