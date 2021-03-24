After 15,000+ submissions, Washington Football Team to stop taking name suggestions in April

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday "last call" for name submissions to WashingtonJourney.com. Fans will have until Monday, April 5th at 11:59 p.m. ET to send in their suggested team names before the franchise moves into the next phase of the total rebranding effort that will culminate in a new team name, logo and brand identity. More than 15,000 submissions spanning every state and territory of the U.S., and 60 countries across six continents, have been received since the mid-August launch of WashingtonJourney.com, an immersive destination designed to include fans on the journey and provide a platform for their voices to be heard as the organization ushers in a new era.

While Washington will be closing submissions in early April, it will be creating new ways for the fanbase to stay involved on social and digital platforms. The team will share insights thus far and take fans behind the scenes as the process continues, through President's Briefs at WashingtonFootball.com and a new "Making the Brand" Docu-series on the team's social channels. Forums for discussion will include Reddit AMA's (Ask Me Anything) and Clubhouse Rooms, led by Washington Football Team front office staff, player alumni and others who will play critical roles in leading various aspects of this journey.

"We set out to make the rebranding of this storied franchise a truly collaborative and inclusive process and, for the thousands of individuals who have contributed so far, we hear you and we thank you," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. "As we close the process of formal fan submissions, we will continue to engage with the community through various platforms. This is about much more than a name; this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to be a meaningful and lasting part of our history."

Once submissions close, the team will enter the “insights” phase of the rebranding journey, when all fan feedback and ideas will be reviewed and considered. This will include a thorough review of submissions to the website and mailed into the team headquarters, additional focus group discussions, surveys, and informal feedback the team has received about the future identity of the team they love.

"This process has underscored the fact that Washington fans are incredibly special,” Wright added. “Whether lifelong, multi-generational fans or new DMV residents who just joined the Washington family, they care passionately and personally about their team in a way that is unique to the DMV – rich in culture and heritage, but also forward-looking. With the help of our fans, we will create an identity that reflects our shared values, honors our legacy, becomes the anchor of new traditions for the team, and charts our course as a modern franchise of the future."

Fans can stay up to date on all Washington Football Team news via the team's website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As the rebranding process evolves, www.washingtonjourney.com will continue to be updated with new content and will migrate to serving as a place for fans to share ideas related to a reimagined gameday experience in addition to other topics.