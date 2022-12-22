Area stars commit on National Signing Day

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wednesday marked the first day of the NCAA's early signing period, meaning high school student-athletes around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent. That included some area football stars.

Western Branch had three football players put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon. Paul Billups made his commitment to North Carolina official, C.J. Fraser will stay in-state and play his college football at Richmond, while Shimique Blizzard will take his skills to North Carolina A&T. All three signed their letters during a ceremony in the high school auditorium.

"It's just unbelievable," Billups smiled. "I ain't gonna lie. I never thought I would probably get to this day, but now that I got to it, all glory to God."

"I've got mixed emotions," Fraser said of his signing. "I'm happy that I'm signing, but then I'm my guys again so it's mixed emotions."

"It's great for me and my family," said Blizzard. "I'm just really excited."

Green Run also honored two football standouts heading to the next level. Quarterback Kevin White will join Blizzard in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T, with Zyron Bacote committing to Virginia Military Institute. Both spent their senior years with the Stallions after transferring from other schools.

"The decision is out of the way, but I know there's no weight off my shoulders yet," White pointed out. "I still have to play ball in college and maybe get into the pros, but [there's] still a lot of work to be done."

"This is great, it's a great feeling," Bacote said. "I'm just glad and I'm grateful that I got an opportunity for me after high school."

Two of Maury's stars signed their letters of intent last week. Peyton Jones inked his NLI to play at Duke, while Kelvin Seay will continue his career at Delaware. Both plan to enroll early this coming spring.

Wednesday just began the early signing period, which runs through the end of the week. Another signing period opens at the beginning of February, where more student-athletes will make their official commitments.