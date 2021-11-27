Watch
Bennett wins 300th at Virginia, Cavaliers beat Lehigh 61-43

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 11 points and dished seven assists and Virginia turned in a solid defensive performance to earn a 61-43 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

The win was Tony Bennett’s 300th at Virginia, putting him 26 shy of Terry Holland’s mark for career victories at the school.

The Cavaliers held Lehigh to 35.3% shooting from the field, including just 3 of 18 from 3-point range while forcing 15 turnovers.

Reece Beekman finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for Virginia (5-2). Kadin Shedrick was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.

Lehigh (1-5) earned its first win Tuesday, beating Columbia 79-72. Jeameril Wilson and Evan Taylor each scored eight points to lead the Mountain Hawks, whose starting five managed just 25 of their 43 points.

Virginia now has won four straight and plays host to undefeated Iowa on Monday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

