Boy's wheelchair costume wins with NHL players, fans

CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 10:30:45-04

Five-year-old Easton Oetting is a big fan of the Edmonton Oilers. Easton also needs a wheelchair to help him get around.

With the help of a handy father, Easton had the perfect costume for Halloween.

For this year, Easton went as the Edmonton Oilers’ Zamboni machine. A Zamboni is an ice resurfacing machine used between periods at hockey games.

His costume grabbed the attention of the NHL, which called it the “costume of the year.” It also got the attention of Oilers star Evander Kane, who said, "“That’s awesome, absolutely love this.”

Easton has a condition known as duplication syndrome, which affects a person’s motor skills starting at birth.

