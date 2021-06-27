Watch
Sports

Actions

Chesapeake's Grant Holloway qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Grant Holloway, right, wins the final in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
US Track Trials Athletics
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 23:47:32-04

EUGENE, Ore. - Chesapeake native Grant Holloway has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Holloway won the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.96 during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials final. His best time of the day was 12.81 seconds in the semifinals, which was just 0.01 second shy of Aries Merritt’s world record.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections