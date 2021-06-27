Chesapeake's Grant Holloway qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. - Chesapeake native Grant Holloway has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Holloway won the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.96 during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials final. His best time of the day was 12.81 seconds in the semifinals, which was just 0.01 second shy of Aries Merritt’s world record.
.@Flaamingoo_ with a crazy fast 12.96 for a first place finish and a spot in Tokyo! 👏@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/eHpp9ByJBT— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 27, 2021