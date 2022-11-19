Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 18

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only two games remain on Old Dominion's 2022 football schedule as the Monarchs will look to end strong on the road.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the importance of the 1-0 mentality after ODU was eliminated from bowl contention with the loss to James Madison. The Monarchs have not scored a touchdown in the last 10 quarters and only six total points during that span, so jump-starting the offense is certainly a priority.

The silver and blue travel to Appalachian State on Saturday, a 5-5 team with some signature wins and some close losses.

The entire football community was impacted by the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. Zach Staton takes a look at how the tragic event affected ODU players and coaches, including one star defender who went through a similar experience when it comes to losing teammates.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR through the end of football season.