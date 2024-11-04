Daniels leads Commanders to win over Giants for their best start since 1996

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Daniels didn't need to throw a Hail Mary on the final play — or do anything spectacular, really, to lead his Washington Commanders past the bumbling New York Giants.

The sensational rookie made plays with his arm and legs and got a solid supporting effort from his defense as the Commanders again showed the rest of the NFL they're for real by beating the Giants 27-22 on Sunday. Washington moved to 7-2 for the first time since 1996.

Daniels hit Terry McLaurin on scoring passes of 1 and 18 yards in the first half, and Austin Ekeler, filling in for the injured Brian Robinson, scored on a 1-yard run as the Commanders completed a season sweep of the Giants (2-7).

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said his biggest concern against the NFC East rival Giants was whether his team would recover from the emotional win over the Bears, which ended when Noah Brown caught Daniels' deep throw that was tipped to him in the end zone with no time left.

“It was like a historic win for us last week at home in the fashion it went,” Quinn said. “How do you recognize it and yet fill the tanks back up knowing you're heading back into a division game? I thought it showed a lot of maturity from the team and poise to say, ‘That was cool, now we got to get right back into the next process.’”

Daniels was in control throughout, finishing 15 of 22 for 209 yards. He iced the game with a 42-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus after New York got within five.

“I’m just happy for the fan base,” said Daniels, who added that his focus remains one game and one week at a time. “They can be so proud of the product we are putting out on the field.”

Austin Seibert, who kicked seven field goals in the Commanders' 21-18 win in September, added two more, and linebacker Dante Fowler had a big strip-sack early to set up the opening touchdown. The Giants have lost four straight and fell to 0-5 at home.

“Tough game, competitive game,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “In the end just didn’t make enough plays to get the outcome we wanted.”

Daniel Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Manhertz and powered his way through two tackles on a 2-yard fourth-quarter TD run for New York. He added a late 35-yard TD pass to rookie Theo Johnson, but the Giants missed both 2-point conversion attempts. Jude McAtamney kicked a 31-yard field goal in the Irishman's NFL debut.

The Giants were their own worst enemy. Jones' fumble on the sack by Fowler was ruled an incomplete pass on the field, but Washington challenged the call and won. The play started at the Washington 29 and ended with Bobby Wagner recovering the fumble at the New York 31.

New York also had a major missed tackle on a third-and-18 play late in the second quarter, leading to a first down that set up McLaurin's 18-yard TD on the next play. And the Giants had a TD called back by an offensive pass interference on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 3 while trailing 21-7.

Jones finished 20 of 26 for 174 yards. Malik Nabers, Daniels' LSU teammate, had nine catches for 59 yards. Nabers had a friendly exchange with Daniels after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.

Nabers would not say what the two discussed. He was willing to comment on Daniels' play.

“Nothing different. Leading his team to a win — he’s going to do that every time he steps on the field,” Nabers said.

Injuries

Washington: Robinson was inactive with a hamstring injury. ... DT Philarian Mathis was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Giants: WRs Darius Slayton and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were both evaluated for concussions late.

Up next

Commanders: Host Pittsburgh next Sunday.

Giants: Travel to Germany, where they will face Carolina next Sunday in Munich.

___

