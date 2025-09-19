Daniels out Sunday for Commanders, Mariota to start at QB

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Jayden Daniels has started every game for the Commanders since being drafted by the team last year. That will all change Sunday when Washington hosts the Raiders.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the quarterback will not play in Sunday's game as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Marcus Mariota will start in his place.

"I said at the beginning we were going to be very diligent on his return to play and make sure we didn't miss any steps, so we're going to be smart, not just fast," Quinn said. "The player wants to do everything all the time. That's who he is as a competitor, which I love, but that's how we'll roll."

Quinn said Daniels was limited in practice Friday and just "wasn't all the way there," though did add he was able to run, throw and make good progress throughout the week. At the end of the day, the team's medical staff advised against him taking the field Sunday.

"Fortunately, we've all had some good time together so we have a lot of trust and we're always going to make the best decisions for the guys," the head coach added.

The quarterback injured the knee early in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's 27-18 loss at Green Bay. Daniels was eluding Micah Parsons when Javon Bullard hit the QB's knee with his helmet, sending Daniels airborne. He underwent an MRI upon returning to Washington, which did not reveal any significant damage. In two starts this season, the second year star has thrown for 433 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 85 yards.

ESPN reported that Daniels suffered a sprain, though Quinn would not get into specifics of the injury.

Mariota will make his first start in burgundy and gold. He hasn't been a starter since the 2022 season, when he started 13 games for the Falcons. Mariota replaced Daniels in two contests last season, completing 33 of his 41 pass attempts for 366 yards and four touchdowns.

The Commanders and Raiders kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Northwest Stadium. Washington enters 1-1 and looking to bounce back from its first defeat of the season. Las Vegas is also 1-1 after falling to the Chargers Monday night.